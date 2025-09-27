Bognor country music party to take place on pier

Bognor Regis prepares for an unforgettable country party on Saturday.

Bognor Regis will welcome country music fans this September as the Country Day Party arrives at Venue 24 on Saturday, September 27.

Running from 3 pm to 8 pm, the event promises five hours of live music, dancing, and a lively seaside atmosphere.

The lineup will feature a mix of classic and contemporary country hits, with songs from legends such as Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton alongside modern stars including Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Kacey Musgraves.

Organisers say the event is designed to appeal to both lifelong country fans and newcomers, offering a vibrant celebration of the genre.

Tickets are on sale now, with individual tickets priced at £17.50 and group packages for ten or more from £15.50 per person.

Entry is for adults aged 18 and over, and all attendees must present photo ID. While tickets are non-refundable, they can be transferred or resold.

The Country Day Party is expected to attract large crowds looking for a fun day out by the coast.

Visitors are encouraged to gather friends, put on their cowboy boots, and enjoy an afternoon of country music by Bognor Pier.