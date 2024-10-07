Bognor Regis Probus Club hosts talk on sinking of the Bismarck

The Pursuit and Sinking of Bismarck David Bickerton Like many of us, David Bickerton wished he’d ask his father more questions about what he did in the war. It was only after he died that he discovered his father had served on HMS Dorsetshire, one of the warships involved in the pursuit and sinking of the Bismarck in 1941. David’s research provided a fascinating talk at Bognor Probus’s September meeting.

Bismarck and Tirpitz were the largest of the German battleships in 1939. At the Treaty of Versailles, attempts were made to limit the size of future battleships but, as war approached, these agreements were violated. Hitler sought to disrupt Allied shipping in the Atlantic. Setting out from Gotenhafen (modern day Gdynia) with a crew of over 2000 men on 19 May 1941, Bismarck made for the Danish Straits escorted by Prinz Eugen and three destroyers. Intelligence on the ship's movement was passed from the Swedes to the Admiralty who ordered HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Hood to make for Iceland. When battle was engaged on the 24th May, the British battleships were no match for the Bismarck; Prince of Wales was damaged and Hood was sunk with huge loss of life. But Bismarck received damage to its fuel store. Bismarck made for Brest rather than return to Gotenhafen for repairs. Churchill, after threatening Captain Leach with court-martial for mishandling the attack on Bismarck, ordered all warships in the area to join the pursuit of Bismarck and Prinz Eugen.The final sea battle occurred far off the coast of Brittany. It was on the 27th May that the stricken Bismarck's last shell was fired after suffering an onslaught from HMS Rodney which killed hundreds of men and severely damaged two forward turrets. War at sea is a grisly business. No wonder the survivors preferred not to talk about it! New agreements were made after the war to ensure it could all never happen again. Guess what - they're being broken again!