Bognor Regis RAF Association Branch and Club News

Members were delighted when the Branch and Club were presented with one of the RAF Association’s most prestigious awards last month. It recognises the enormous effort being put into providing wellbeing activities for veterans, its own members and for the wider community.

Presenting the award, Air Cdre Allan Vaughan, Area President, cited activities from the professionally directed Choir across the board to the Ladies Crochet Group as being outstanding.

The monthly Veterans’ Breakfast Club, open all who have served in HM Forces, was also mentioned as being one of the reasons for awarding the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAFA Club in Waterloo Square is open daily to its members from 11.30am through to 11.00pm, 8.00pm on Sundays. Activities go on almost every day. Membership is available to over-18’s (Conditions apply). You do not have to be ex-RAF or any of the armed forces to become a member.

Most Popular

RAF Association Bognor Regis receiving the SEE Area President's Trophy 2023

Contact Julie at [email protected]

And more details can be found at: