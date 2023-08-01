Bognor Regis RAF Association Branch and Club News

Presenting the award, Air Cdre Allan Vaughan, Area President, cited activities from the professionally directed Choir across the board to the Ladies Crochet Group as being outstanding.
The monthly Veterans’ Breakfast Club, open all who have served in HM Forces, was also mentioned as being one of the reasons for awarding the trophy.
The RAFA Club in Waterloo Square is open daily to its members from 11.30am through to 11.00pm, 8.00pm on Sundays. Activities go on almost every day. Membership is available to over-18’s (Conditions apply). You do not have to be ex-RAF or any of the armed forces to become a member.
Contact Julie at [email protected]
And more details can be found at:
Pay us a visit and see what’s in it for you!