Bognor Regis Town Council present 'A Drive Through Time' motor gala

Bognor Regis Town Council is thrilled to announce the return of the ever-popular ‘A Drive Through Time' motor gala to West Park on Sunday, July 7, from 12pm to 5pm.

Travel through the decades with a stunning collection of more than 150 classic and vintage vehicles spanning the past 100 years, as you watch the Silverstone F1 race live on the Big Screen.

The event will open with a live performance from The Vintage Trio, who will transport visitors back to the heyday of motor racing with their timeless harmonies and nostalgic sounds.

Aside from the vehicles on display, children will once again welcome the Kidszone fun-filled area, with ride-on mini tractors, monster truck slide, mini Big Top tent with circus skills, circus skills and soft play for the little ones, while the Craft and Charity Fair ensures that the whole family will be catered for. This is an event not to be missed!

A Drive Through Time Motor Gala 2024 poster.

This FREE event has been made possible by the generous support of Birchwood Kia Chichester, the headline sponsor for the day. Birchwood Kia represent a host of leading franchises in the automotive sector in East and West Sussex, with the passion to ensure that each and every customer benefits from the choice, value for money and peace of mind that makes buying a new car such an enjoyable experience.

Don’t miss this fantastic celebration of automotive history!