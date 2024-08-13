Bognorphenia working in partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the recent announcement that ROX would be returning to the seafront this September, albeit in a more modest form, the Rising Stars stage will be jointly managed by Bognorphenia CIC.

Whilst ROX have been around for over 30 years, Bognorphenia also have a strong 10-year pedigree behind them too.

Throughout this time, they have reached thousands of young people and helped with their personal development through free art and music workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder Kez Dunnaway (nee Bridger) says: “We have been pro-active from day one at grass roots level mentoring and encouraging the young people in our hometown to achieve their own goals.

A young performer shows his talent.

"As a qualified Community Leader, I’m well aware of the importance of the need for young people to feel they ‘belong’ and to celebrate, two weeks before our seafront gig, we will be hosting our annual ‘Our Generation Young People Day’ on September 7 in Hotham Park followed by our ‘Bognorphenia Day on’ the 8th where we’ll feature more live music, stalls, arts and crafts and much more.”

Kez is no stranger to partnerships and has helped a number of other local organisations to hold their own events in a safe environment and has teamed up with ROX on a number of occasions.

She continued: “ROX and Bognorphenia have sung from the same hymn sheet for many years and both organisations know that through working together in partnership, bigger and more exciting events can be delivered to the Bognor Community, and we would strongly encourage other community groups to team up, share knowledge, resources and manpower for the benefit of Bognor Regis overall.

"We are looking forward to being part of the Southdowns Music Festival and hope to see you all down at the Rising Stars stage on September 21 and 22, 12noon to 6pm.”