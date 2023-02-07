Bognor's Middleton-On-Sea Camera Club celebrates 60th Anniversary

With so many camera clubs having closed due to the pandemic, Middleton Camera Club are proud to be still very active. They are keen to ensure that photography enthusiasts in the area are aware of their continued existence.

Middleton Camera Club

Middleton Camera Club is honoured to be celebrating its 60th season this year. It was formed in 1962 and held it’s very first meeting on February 11th at the Cabin Club in Middleton with the yearly membership set at what equates today at around 12p!

It was originally called ‘The Channel Camera and Cine Club’ changing its name to the present one in 1969.

Over the years there has of course been many advancements in the world of Photography not least the introduction of digital and the club has always striven to keep up with the latest technology including more recently, the use of camera phones.

The pandemic was of course one of the hardest periods the club had faced over the years with them not being able to meet in person. However, a full programme was maintained with the use of zoom and as it turned out, they are proud to boast, they received a regular audience of over 30 members plus attendees from other clubs dotted around the south of England.

The club now meets at the Jubilee Hall in Elmer Road, Middleton-On Sea, currently every first, third and fifth Monday of the month with the season running from September through to the end of May each year.

An extensive programme is in place where on certain nights, guest speakers talk on various genres and skills connected to photography, such as macro, wildlife, travel etc.

The Club holds regular competitions in both Projected Digital Images and Print with Judges giving their assessment of the images set before them. There are also the fun inter-club competition nights with other local photographic camera groups.

Middleton Camera Club runs field trips and outings to locations where members can utilise photographic opportunities to practise their skills. Recent outings have seen members visit the Surrey Wildlife Centre, Littlehampton and Bosham with further days out planned such as The Hawk Conservancy, Leonardslee Gardens and Lancing College.

Middleton Camera Club is keen to welcome new members of all levels be it beginner or advanced and are happy for people to visit the club as a guest for an evening to see what the club is all about. The club maintains its belief that photography should always remain a fun and enjoyable hobby.

Although it goes without saying there has been an increase in membership fees since the inception of the club, it is still extremely great value for money for what is served up though out the year.

Further details regarding membership, programme, news, competition results, members galleries and events can be found on Middleton Camera Clubs web page moscameraclub.weebly.com