The Saffrons Sports Club in Compton Place Road will again be hosting the town’s firework display on November 4. Gates open at 6pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Food and drinks will be available and there will be fairground rides too.

Entry by ticket only via the gates in Compton Place Road or Meads Road. There is no on-site parking but there is on-street parking in the surrounding areas and the train station is close.

Bonfire night 2022: Where to watch in Eastbourne (photo by Jon Rigby)