Bonfires 2025: Here's everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations in Eastbourne and Hailsham
On Saturday, October 4, Eastbourne Bonfire Society will be staging a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale.
Starting at 7.30pm the torchlit procession, marching Bands, Bonfire and Firework Display Procession will be making there way from The Crown and Anchor pub on Royal Parade, marching towards Treasure Island before turning back down Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum.
The event will finish with a fireworks display at 9.45pm.
In Hailsham, the Guy Fawkes & Festival of Fire Celebrations will be held on October 18 in Hailsham town centre from 7.30 pm to 10pm.
It will be the town’s 420th Guy Fawkes celebrations and will have marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.
Street collections will also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities.