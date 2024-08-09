Bonnie & Clive film gets Chichester screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film-maker Kevin Short, of K4K Films, is bringing his new movie Bonnie & Clive to the Chichester International Film Festival at the Chichester Cinema at New Park on August 20 at 8.15pm.

In the film, just before the UK lockdown, three young adventurers take a 300-mile road trip from London to Land's End in search of peace, love and freedom. The film offers a celebration of the West Country with the journey taking them to Stonehenge, Dartmoor and the Eden Project along the way. When they reach Land’s End they sing their song of hope. Kevin offers the film as a feel-good movie for those troubled times with a host of original songs and music and even featuring a few locals along the way.

“It's a movie that I dreamt up during Covid, and the idea of mine was just after the dreadfulness of Covid to bring life and tourism back to the West Country which has always been one of my favourite places. I love Cornwall and I've been going there for years and I've even thought about going to live there from time to time. And I love the route there as well. It's a fantastic trip and you go through other wonderful counties on the way. And I just wanted to celebrate that area of the world. It is not a travelogue. It is the story of three young people that come together and decide to go on an adventure, on a road trip to Land's End. They meet in London. One of them is a homeless busker and the other one is a student that wants to escape his university dorm. He doesn't want to be locked in university during the lockdown. He meets up with this busker and also with a young girl that has a dark secret that is in uncovered on the journey. She is the protagonist in a way. She possesses a campervan that she can't drive. The busker offers to drive them to her grandparents at Land's End, and the university student comes along.”

The 80-minute film is essentially the three main characters plus a number of smaller characters: “We filmed it when we came out of lockdown. My partner and I did a 300-mile recce and did the whole trip looking out for places where we were going to film. We were going to do it sequentially and we did the whole film sequentially. We went from London to Land’s End in one week and filmed in all the places that we decided on during the recce and we reached Land's End exactly when we intended to. It's also a reflection on the freedom of the 60s. There they transmogrify into hippies at the end and sing their song of love from the cliff tops.

Bonnie & Clive (contributed pic)

“The film has been shown at festivals, about 12 festivals so far and we have won awards at each festival. There are nine original songs. The busker plays the ukulele, and a lot of the songs are used as the backing to the film. We have got a distributor that really likes the film and is wanting to get it out there. He said have you tried playing the Chichester festival and I said I thought they were closed. He said he thought they were open and he gave them a ring and the next day we were in which was great.”