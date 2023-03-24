Free holiday activities are on offer for eligible children this Easter break when West Sussex County Council's popular Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme returns.

A variety of exciting activities are available over the two-week school holiday (from March 31 to April 17), including music production, performing arts, skateboarding, coding computer sessions, beach and forest schools, football, and tech camps.

Places are available for children aged 4 to 16 who receive means-tested free school meals. Families can check their eligibility and book directly with clubs on the HAF website [https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/support-for-families/holiday-activities-and-food-programme/]. A nutritious meal will be provided free of charge to all children attending.

With over 90 locations across West Sussex and places for more than 8,000 children, the council hopes that as many eligible children as possible will take part. Every child who attends a session will also receive a voucher for a free toothbrush from the Early Help Family Hub.

Learning new skills at HAF

Separately to the HAF programme, West Sussex County Council is again providing supermarket food vouchers to every child who receives means-tested free school meals.

Nigel Jupp, Cabinet Member for Learning and Skills said: “I encourage everyone who is eligible to join in. Local groups have come together to help young people learn new skills, enjoy some healthy food, and have fun. It’s an excellent way to help every child fulfil their potential. At a time of great uncertainty and rising costs, supporting families like this is a key priority for our council.”

Free holiday club places across West Sussex

West Sussex County Council has once again teamed up with local groups to offer a host of Holiday Activity and Food places, funded by the Department for Education. In total this Easter, 52 providers are offering clubs for primary and secondary-age children.

Making new friends at HAF

Food vouchers

The County Council is also providing a £30 supermarket food voucher to every eligible West Sussex child who receives means-tested free school meals for the two-week period of the Easter holidays. This is in addition to the free meals provided through the HAF programme. Vouchers will be issued to families via schools as part of the Council administered Household Support Fund, provided by The Department of Work & Pensions.

Library activities and further support

West Sussex libraries are also running activities for children of all ages, and regular activities for younger children will continue through the holiday. Find out what’s going on in your local library this Easter. [https://arena.westsussex.gov.uk/events]