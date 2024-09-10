Book sale at Lewes Church
A wide range of books, both fiction and non-fiction will be for sale from the church, with the proceeds going towards the maintenance and upkeep of the church.
Over recent months, members of St. Anne's Church congregation have been been kindly donating books they no longer want so that they can be sold on September 21.
It has been two years since the last sale, when more than £800 was raised. A church is a very expensive building to maintain and so this amount was very much appreciated.
If anyone would like to donate books for the sale, the St. Anne's is looking for books in good condition (but please do not donate road maps, A-Z guides, or National Trust property guides as these cannot be sold).
The church is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm (closing time does occasionally vary). Please donate by Thursday, September 19.
For any more information, contact Ashley Price, one of the Churchwardens, at [email protected].
