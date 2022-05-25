All proceeds from the biennial event will go towards charity Dementia Support, based in Tangmere.
Rosemary Hanbury, organiser, said: “Last year should have been the sixth outing, but Covid got in the way: so for 2022 we are planning a spectacular comeback, with 21 gardens opening all round the village, with a huge variety of interest for the avid gardener, and the prospect of beautiful sea views, delightful walks round the shore and several places for refreshment for the whole family.”
Tickets are £10 per adult, accompanied under 14’s are free.
Tickets are on sale at selected gardens and in Bosham Car Park on the day.
You can also purchase tickets in advance from The Bosham Co-operative, Hilliers Garden Centre, The Millstream Hotel, online tickets are available from dementiasupport.org.uk