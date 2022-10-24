Boxing legend Frank Bruno MBE set to appear in Selsey for book signing

The former WBC heavyweight champion will be appearing at Seal Bay on Warner’s Lane in Selsey on Tuesday from 2pm to sign his new book ‘Frank Bruno: 60 Years a Fighter’.

On the British boxing legend’s website the book is described as: “At times harrowing, at times hilarious, but always 100 per cent honest, Frank Bruno: 60 Years A Fighter is the sporting memoir of the year which pulls no punches.

"In it Frank opens up on his journey to becoming a World Champion and the fight which has come after retirement with mental ill health.”

Most Popular

Boxing legend and MBE Frank Bruno is set to appear in Selsey on Tuesday for a book signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad