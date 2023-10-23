BREAKING
Breast Cancer Now's Wear it Pink day at Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Club

Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Ladies
By June ChristophiContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
We all met on 20th October 2023 at St Wilfred's Hospice to show our support for Breast Cancer Research Day 'Now Wear it Pink'.

We had a great coffee morning, played a paper tombola, did a lot of chatting, and enjoyed a lot of fun.

We raised £45.00 which will go to the research programme.

    Inner Wheel ladies meet up once a month at Chalk Farm Hotel for a chin wag, for fun, for lunch, to listen and enjoy various speakers and most importantly to discuss ways of supporting various charities.

    This is sometimes with just a coffee morning, or a lunch, afternoon tea, or we hold special events, even a tabletop at a local community hall.

    If there are any ladies who think they may like to join us, we would love you to get in touch and come along and meet us... you can reach us on Facebook, or the Inner Wheel website, or by emailng [email protected]

