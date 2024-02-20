Brighton celebration of the genius of Terry Pratchett and Discworld

Marc Burrows: The Magic of Terry Pratchett. Credit: I Was There Photography

Spokeswoman Madelaine Bennett said: “In 2020, Marc penned the first-ever biography of Sir Terry. The book received critical acclaim, won a Locus Award and was embraced by fans. This new live multimedia show, based on the book, was then created with the full endorsement and support of Narrativia, the company founded to protect and promote the late author’s work in association with his estate.

“The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a comic lecture in which Burrows explores Pratchett's influences, his rise to fame, impact and unique life, becoming one of the most beloved storytellers of all time. From the national treasure’s days as a school librarian, his time as a trainee journalist to his untimely death in 2015 and in keeping with Pratchett’s own style, the show is a gently comic celebration and exploration of his work. It will also seriously examine his death and the activism he was involved with toward the end of his life surrounding dementia treatment and the right-to-die – an important part of his story and legacy.

“In addition to using the framework of The Magic of Terry Pratchett book, the show will incorporate additional elements of Rob Wilkins’ official biography, Terry Pratchett: A Life in Footnotes as well as licensed media.”

Madelaine added: “Sir Terry Pratchett is one of the world’s most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year. His works have been translated into 40 different languages, sold 100 million copies and have been performed on stage on seven continents. John Lloyd was right when he said ‘Of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive.’ Pratchett’s short story The Abominable Snow Baby was adapted by Channel 4 as a Christmas Day animation in 2021. Sky released a feature film adaptation of his Carnegie Award winning book The Amazing Maurice in cinemas in 2022, and Good Omens, a TV series based on the book Pratchett wrote with Neil Gaiman, will have a second Amazon Prime season in the autumn.