A community event in Brighton is back after two years of disruption.

Brighton charity Same Sky is delighted to relaunch the much loved Burning the Clocks, which brings the city together to mark the shortest day of the year. This year’s event is accompanied by an online crowdfunding campaign which continues to make the event possible.

The annual event, newly sponsored by Hanningtons Lane, starts on New Road at 6.30pm on December 21, with a parade that runs from the city centre to the seafront and closes with a bonfire on the beach. The event's organisers are expecting around 20,000 spectators to attend with nearly 2,000 people taking part in the parade. The theme for this year’s parade is Wild, focusing on the untamed aspects of nature, winter, and the ever-changing elements of our world.

Same Sky executive producer Robert Batson said: “It has been heartbreaking to cancel the event for the past two years, so bringing it back and in such a big way, is going to be so thrilling. Between the hundreds of lanterns, the builds our artists are preparing, and the fireworks show, the people of Brighton and Hove will be able to find a wondrous relief from the usual Winter malaise. There’s no better way to celebrate the Winter Solstice.”

Burning the Clocks: Brighton event returns after two years of cancellations (photo by Simon Dack)

Burning the Clocks has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the event which is essential for keeping it alive in the years to come. The event costs around £45,000 to produce each year and relies on support from the public to cover its growing costs. The event has been partially supported by Arts Council England and the Chalk Cliff Trust. The Ledward LGBTQ+ Community Centre and Brighton Hove City Council have also made contributions to support the event.

Residents can now purchase lantern kits to take part in the parade from multiple stores across the city including the Booklovers store in Jubilee Library, HISBE supermarket in York Place, Paxton+Glew Gallery in Hanningtons Lane, and the Book Nook in Hove. You can support Burning The Clocks by getting involved in their crowdfunding campaign here.