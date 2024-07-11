Brighton Festival Chorus join forces with The City of London Sinfonia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of London Sinfonia and Brighton Festival Chorus join forces to present Bach Mass in B Minor at All Saints, Hove on July 13 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Lucy Brett said: “Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) is joined by the City of London Sinfonia under the baton of James Morgan to present Bach’s Mass in B minor alongside an evolving piece of live art.”

Tickets: £35, £30 and £25. Students and under-16s: half price.

Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk; 0333 666 3366.

Conductor James Morgan (contributed pic)

“Exactly 300 years ago, in 1724, Bach began writing what would eventually become his Mass in B Minor, and the work is considered one of the supreme achievements of Western classical music.

“Composed over the course of 25 years and likely never performed before his death, it displays all the ingredients that contribute to Bach’s position at the forefront of the development of the classical music canon, demonstrating the breadth of the compositional skills amassed during his lifetime.

“An additional dimension to the concert will be an evolving piece of live art. Brighton-based artist, illustrator and teacher Curtis Tappenden will be chronicling the event with a series of drawings and paintings which will unfold during the evening.

“Curtis brings a wealth of experience of recording performances live through his work with the circus for which he has made hundreds of lightning drawings at the ringside, several of which have been accepted into the national collection at the V&A.

“This performance is the culmination of the Sussex Sings Bach project – a multipart community experience including shared rehearsals, co-creational workshop, accessible performance which embrace the wider Sussex community and celebrates the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of large-scale choral music. Sussex Sings Bach events have been made possible by a successful matched funding campaign with the Big Give Arts for Impact challenge at the end of 2023.” See bfc.org.uk/SussexSingsBach

Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) was founded in 1968. Its debut performance was Belshazzar's Feast, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer, William Walton.

In the 50-plus years since it was formed, BFC has established and maintained a reputation as one of Britain’s finest choirs, working with top professional orchestras and artists and delivering consistently high-quality performances and recordings.

BFC has performed with all the major British orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra. BFC also has a long-standing relationship with the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra.

BFC has made ten appearances at the BBC Proms and been nominated for two Grammy awards.