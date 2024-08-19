Brighton home for Photoworks Weekender for October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Photoworks are pleased to announce that the Photoworks Weekender will take place throughout Brighton from October 24 to 27.

The event will include exhibitions, talks, tours, professional practice events and more across four days and across the city. Photoworks also announced a major new commission and touring project which will launch at the Weekender.

A major new commission and touring project will launch in Brighton, by artist Felicity Hammond.

© Felicity Hammond, V3 - Model collapse.

Following the outstanding success of the inaugural biennial Ampersand/Photoworks Fellowship in 2021, the international selection panel awarded the second edition of the fellowship to Hammond, the first of four parts which will open at Jubilee Square for the Weekender before touring in three subsequent parts to Stills, QUAD and the Photographers Gallery across 2024 and 2025.

Staged in four venues across the UK, Variations is an evolving installation exploring the relationship between geological mining and data mining, and image-making and machine learning.

The first iteration of this installation, V1: Content Aware, reflects on the global structures that support the digital economy; V2: Rigged brings together extractive processes that exploit humans and the land; V3: Model Collapse considers how machine-produced data feeds back into its own system; and V4: Repository highlights the role of data storage centres.

Each installation will be photographically documented, and the resulting images used as a training set for the next exhibition; as in AI image-creation, the logic from past datasets will therefore be reiterated in new work.

As part of Photoworks Weekender the first part of the exhibition V1: Content Aware will be exhibited as a public realm installation outdoors in Jubilee Square, Brighton from October 24- 27 as part of Dreamy Place festival in Brighton.

Photoworks Annual #31: Multi Multi will also launch at Photoworks Weekender at the Old Courthouse, Brighton Friday, October 25 at 5.30-7.30pm the event will feature a discussion led by Photoworks and Multi Multi Editor Diane Smyth together with contributors from the publication Michelle Henning, Felicity Hammond, Yuxing Chen.

Photoworks’ 31st Annual Publication is a deep dive into image replication. Multi Multi is a print publication which includes essays by Andrew Dewdney, Michelle Henning, and Photoworks editor Diane Smyth, plus an experimental text created with AI by Alex Puliatti. It features artworks by Paul Mpagi, Sepuya, Juno x GERIKO, Scheltens & Abbenes, Lunga Ntila, Cai Dongdong, Jasleen Kaur, Zou Jingyao, Yuxing Chen, Louisa Clement, Jason Grant and Oliver Vodeb, Chuan-Lun Wu, Marcel Top, Armin Linke and Estelle Blaschke, Felicity Hammond, Thomas Sauvin and Max Pinckers, Raena Abella, Sayako Sugawara, Luis Cobelo, Hoda Afshar, Lewis Bush, Anna Ridler, Kurt Caviezel, and Ton Grote.

The Annual is available for free to Photoworks Friends, or £35 in selected art bookshops. A second launch will take place in Paris in November during Paris Photo.

Other events for Photoworks Weekender, include, with more to be announced taking place October 24 to 27:

A new two day intensive professional development programme, Superlab, by Photo Meet/Photoworks, a series of masterclasses led by leading photography experts exploring exhibitions, editorial, photobooks and commercial practices, taking place 25-26 october at the University of Brighton.

Exhibitions at University of Brighton, Edward Street - featuring a curated selection of photobooks; the work of PhotoMeet 2024 Award winners Sabine Hess, Keerthana Kunnath, and Imogen Forte; Peer Matters, an exhibition by 15 contemporary photographers; and more.

Photoworks PhotoSocials for artists, curators and makers to meet and network through workshops, roundtables and interactive sessions.

Launch of Lauren Joy Kennett's inaugural publication Sorry I’m not sorry designed and published by Jane & Jeremy, produced by Photoworks and supported by Project Artworks. This launch event is presented as part of Photo Fringe, alongside the launch of Cole Flynn Quirke's new book, also designed and published by Jane & Jeremy

A further programme of curated talks and events and tickets go on sale at the end of the summer.

Louise Fedotov-Clements, Director, Photoworks, said: “We are delighted to announce our first plans for the Photoworks Weekender, this year taking place in Brighton. It will be a chance to be the first to engage with a major new work by Felicity Hammond, in a unique space in the centre of the city as well as for us to introduce our next Annual to audiences.

"A range of events, launches, meet ups and more will be announced for Photoworks Weekender at the end of the summer, as well as details of how to book tickets.”