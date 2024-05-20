Brighton homecoming for Sea Power as they play Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

Sea Power (contributed pic)

Sea Power play Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on Thursday, May 23 at 7.30pm in what is being billed as a “one-off homecoming show for the much loved indie veterans.”

A spokesman said: “Having performed atop the Great Wall of China, at the CERN particle laboratory and down a mine, this adventurous troupe are known for unique live experiences.

Sea Power are happily returning to the city where they honed their epic sound at their own Club Sea Power nights.

“Twenty three years on, Sea Power remain an essential listen – in 2022, their 7th album Everything Was Forever reached number 4 in the charts and included 3 songs originally recorded for their BAFTA winning soundtrack to the multi million selling game Disco Elysium. Listen out for topics ranging from majestic wildlife to celebrations of human migration to psychedelic cookery with Rick Stein.”

They will be supported by Heartworms.

“Backed by a full live band, Heartworms’ performances are a masterclass in poise.

“Her debut EP A Comforting Notion received glowing praise from the likes of DIY (“a masterclass in making an entrance”) and NME (“the next great cult band”) who both awarded it a perfect 5* stars.