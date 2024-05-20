Brighton homecoming for Sea Power as they play Brighton Dome Corn Exchange
A spokesman said: “Having performed atop the Great Wall of China, at the CERN particle laboratory and down a mine, this adventurous troupe are known for unique live experiences.
Sea Power are happily returning to the city where they honed their epic sound at their own Club Sea Power nights.
“Twenty three years on, Sea Power remain an essential listen – in 2022, their 7th album Everything Was Forever reached number 4 in the charts and included 3 songs originally recorded for their BAFTA winning soundtrack to the multi million selling game Disco Elysium. Listen out for topics ranging from majestic wildlife to celebrations of human migration to psychedelic cookery with Rick Stein.”
They will be supported by Heartworms.
“Backed by a full live band, Heartworms’ performances are a masterclass in poise.
“Her debut EP A Comforting Notion received glowing praise from the likes of DIY (“a masterclass in making an entrance”) and NME (“the next great cult band”) who both awarded it a perfect 5* stars.
“The EP’s pummelling singles ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ and ‘Consistent Dedication’ led to nods in the NME 100 and Dork Hype List for 2023 and were added to the BBC Radio 6 Music playlist following support from Chris Hawkins, Steve Lamacq, Lauren Laverne, and Tom Ravenscroft at the station.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.