Brighton late night shopping extravaganza: a night of exclusive offers and festive delights

On Thursday the 14th of December Sydney Street will be hosting a Christmas shopping evening. Expect free treats, exclusive offers, in-store discounts and late-night shopping. Find your favourite shop and what they'll be offering on the day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sydney Street is in the midst of the enchanting Brighton Lanes. A mere stone's throw from Brighton station, this popular shopping destination is brimming with small local businesses, each offering its own unique treats and treasures. It’s set to come alive on Thursday, 14th December 2023, as local businesses join forces to bring you a night of shopping experiences.

Here's a sneak peek into the exclusive offers and festive delights awaiting you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolf & Gypsy Vintage: Step into a world of curated vintage style. From 6 - 7 pm, enjoy an exclusive in-store discount of up to 15%. Indulge in complimentary drinks and nibbles while you peruse the treasures on display.

Most Popular

Brighton Lanes Lates

Rural Simplicity: Immerse yourself in the charm of Rural Simplicity. Late-night shoppers will be treated to free festive fizz from 6 pm until close, adding a touch of sparkle to your shopping experience.

Happy Maki: For a taste bud adventure, head to Happy Maki. Order two mains and two drinks to receive a free sharing Christmas Cauli for two – a delectable treat to share the joy of the season. This offer will run throughout the day.

We Love Falafel: Join the festive feast at We Love Falafel. Indulge in their special Christmas falafels, contributing to the holiday spirit and a good cause. All proceeds will go to Shelter charity. Exclusive free Christmas treats will also be on offer for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papersmiths: Dive into the world of stationery magic. Papersmiths invites you to enjoy free mince pies, receive a complimentary bookmark with every purchase, and snag a free calendar with purchases over £20. Explore new stationery treats and savour a complimentary festive snack.

Pen to Paper: Embrace a new and improved writing experience at Pen to Paper. For one hour, from 6-7 pm, enjoy a fantastic 10% off all shopping – the perfect opportunity to upgrade your stationery essentials.

Cubitts: Experience fine eyewear as Cubitts unveils a special 10% discount from 4 pm to 6 pm, on select styles. Whether you're looking for a timeless classic or a bold statement piece, Cubitts has the perfect frames to complement your style.

Dandy: Savor the season with free tasters of banana and Nutella muffins, as well as their Apple, cinnamon, honey and pecan muffins, until they run out. There will also be 10% off their usual offerings. Winter-warming hot chocolates and homemade chai lattes are ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh Totty: Enjoy free mince pies all day and receive free recycled Sterling Silver earrings with every purchase of jewellery over £50.

Browse all of the shops' opening times and their offerings on our landing page here: https://www.papersmiths.co.uk/pages/lanes-lates

Join us on this magical night of Brighton Late Night Shopping with small local businesses. Don't miss out on the joy of shopping small – Thursday, 14th December.