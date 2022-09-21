The UK’s most famous ice rink will reopen from Saturday, October 29 to Sunday, January 8, 2023, and tickets can be booked online from noon today (September 21).

Tickets cost from £12 for full price tickets (aged 12 and over) and £9 for juniors (under 12).

The 45 minute skate times run from 10am to 10pm daily.

Brighton Pavilion ice rink returns for 2022.

The box office will be open daily from 9.30am and visitors are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to be sure of their skating slot.

The huge main rink offers plenty of space for more confident skaters and the separate beginners’ rink with penguin skate aids provides a safe area for younger skaters to build their confidence.

For those looking to just sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere, there is no charge for spectating from the rink-side bar and kitchen or outdoor spectator areas.

With its reputation for the most beautiful setting in the UK, and ice like glass, the rink has been welcoming visitors since 2010.

The ice rink is powered exclusively by renewable energy.

“It is vital that events like ours – which are all about having fun - ensure that this does not come at a cost to the environment”, said Shella Parkin, managing director of Laine Ltd, which puts on the rink every year.

“We strongly believe that Christmas rinks like ours must choose renewable energy to meet their power needs”.

The ice rink is situated at the Royal Pavilion, Brighton, BN1 1FN.