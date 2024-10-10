Brighton’s Christmas Magic: What’s On This Festive Season?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching and what better way to get into the festive spirit then to explore what Brighton has to offer this Christmas time. Whether you're a local or planning a visit, here are the top five must-see attractions this festive season.

Brighton i360 Christmas Festivities

This Christmas, festive cheer is being taken to new heights – quite literally! Visitors can enjoy a Santa in the Sky experience at Brighton i360, where families can make magical memories and meet Santa on the pod, 450 feet in the air.

The experience promises fun for the entire family, with children (up to 15 years old) able to meet Santa and take home a special gift. Guests can watch the city transform into a winter wonderland from 138 meters above, taking in the breathtaking Brighton skyline.

Brighton i360

Santa in the Sky is available for selected time slots from November 30th until Christmas Eve. Early Bird tickets with 15% savings are now on sale until November 4th, so be sure to secure your place.

Adult Early Bird Offer : £18.25

: £18.25 Child (1-15): £13.15

In addition to the Santa in the Sky journey, the Breakfast and Santa experience is also available. Guests can start their day with a delicious full English breakfast (buffet style) accompanied by continental options, tea, coffee, and juice before embarking on the magical Santa in the Sky journey. Festive activities throughout the breakfast will keep little ones entertained.

Adult (16+) : £29.50

: £29.50 Child (1-15): £19.50

Find out more here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/santa-in-the-sky/

Skate into Christmas at the Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion is once again transforming its grounds into a sparkling winter wonderland with an ice rink to glide into the festive season.

Opening on 26th October, skate into Christmas and enjoy the Pavilion’s dramatic architecture as the backdrop and take in the festive lights. Whether you are having a family fun day out or a festive evening with your mates, the Pavilion ice rink promises fun for all - a must-do Christmas activity this winter!

Burning the Clocks festival

Immerse yourself in Brighton tradition and take to the streets for the annual Burning of the Clocks festival to celebrate the Winter Solstice!

Taking place on 21st December, this unique community event brings the whole city together and witnesses Brighton Highstreet light up with a parade of creative lanterns!

The procession parades all the way through the city center and finishes at the beachfront for a ceremonial bonfire where locals and visitors come together to celebrate the changing of the season.

A Christmas Carol: The Drone Light Show

Witness the festive favourite A Christmas Carol like never before at the Hove County Cricket on 14th December. Watch in awe as Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic lights up the sky in a theatrical show with dozens of illuminated drones in synchronized displays.

Narrated by comedian Matt Lucas, the drone show follows heartwarming story of the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge and his profound transformation on Christmas Eve.

Have an unforgettable time with family and friends and enjoy the very latest entertainment technology for a new way to experience Christmas joy.

Brighton – a Christmas Shopping Haven!

Although the lead up to Christmas is a joyous time, Christmas shopping can be a stressful part of the to-do list!

Take the pressure off and enjoy shopping for unique gifts in the famous Lanes and North Laine of Brighton. Wander through the twisting alleyways and explore the hundreds of charming independent shops to find the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones. From homemade crafts to beautiful homeware, there’s a gift to be found for everyone in Brighton!

After a long day of Christmas shopping, be sure treat yourself to a glass of bubbly at the Brighton i360 Nyetimber Sky Bar for the ultimate way to relax after a long day!