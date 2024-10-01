Brilliant Brighton’s Festive Afternoon is back!
Choirs will be popping up across Brilliant Brighton, while festive helpers will be visiting businesses and handing out goodies, adding to the seasonal magic.
The event also brings back the popular window dressing competition, which has seen hundreds of votes cast by the public for their favourite festive windows. Vote for your favourite display, and you could win a £75 Brighton Gift Card to spend locally in a prize draw!
Adding to the atmosphere will be Brilliant Brighton’s Christmas lights, funded by the 517 businesses within the BID. These twinkling lights, which will illuminate the city streets from late afternoon, help create a magical backdrop for the event.
“Our Festive Afternoon on Saturday 16th November will be a wonderful way to celebrate the start of the festivities, with Christmas carols filling the air, beautifully decorated shop windows, and our Brilliant Brighton Christmas lights —generously provided by our city centre businesses —adding a magical sparkle to the event,” says Shelley Welti, Marketing & Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton. “We hope the festivities bring smiles to everyone’s faces as they shop, dine, and enjoy the start of the season in Brilliant Brighton!”
More details about the event will be released closer to the time. For the latest information, please visit:www.brilliantbrighton.com.
