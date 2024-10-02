Bringing David Walliams' brilliant characters to the stage - in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neal Foster isn’t just the adapter and director of Awful Auntie. He’s also appearing in the title role.

Bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of the family adventure. Awful Auntie is on the road and heading to the Theatre Royal Brighton from October 10-12.

Neal said: “We have been doing David’s books on stage for ten years now. We have done four different productions and it has been fantastic. I think we both share a love of Roald Dahl who was the master from the point of view of books of this type of story, and David has really captured that and been inspired by that. David’s stories have got the same wonderful characters and brilliant characterisation and he allows children to go on the most fantastic adventures which are also very funny. I think what David does that is different is that he introduces some important issues into the stories as well. In Gangsta Granny you've got the relationship between the granny and the grandson and how that relationship could be better and Billionaire Boy talks about loneliness.

“Awful Auntie is actually more of a straightforward thriller. Of all of them it's the most straightforward and just says ‘Let's have a great time!’ But they're all just so brilliantly written.”

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger. When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true, and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her own awful auntie…

“I think with David's background as a performer and as an actor his books are instantly quite theatrical, and they lend themselves to stage adaptation really well. I think if I were adapting some of his more recent books, it would be a lot less easy. Spielberg would have a better time of it than me! They have become real epics. But with these early books I think they adapt really well. And I only direct because I've written it. Directing is not something I ever aspired to but once I've written something I have such a strong idea of how I want it to happen that I like to direct the show in order to fulfil my vision. It is hard but it also works because I've got a great creative team here and we've all worked together for a long time but I'm also an actor. I run the company as an actor manager. I didn't want to be called artistic director. I've only been directing full time for the past ten years. I'm still an actor that runs a theatre company. But I've never been able to be in any of the shows before, particularly the Walliams shows, because they are such big productions and that would be too hard. But we had already done an Awful Auntie and I knew it very well. I realised that I could actually be in it, but I'm also taking advantage of having a fantastic co-director (Richard J Hinds) who's brilliant at movement and choreography.”