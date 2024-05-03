Bringing wellness to writing: workshop at Knepp Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Writing for Wellness will take place on Friday 14 June in the beautiful surroundings of the Knepp Wildlands in West Sussex, the carefully restored farm buildings which now house a cafe, restaurant and shop.

The workshop is being run by Blue Pier Creative, a publishing hub overseen by authors Daisy White and Lisa Brace. Daisy is a bestselling Harper Collins author with over 20 books to her name and Lisa is an award winning writer, who has recently had her debut novel published, and has another out soon.

This retreat is perfect for those looking to reignite or rediscover their creative spark as well as receiving support from Lisa and Daisy whatever stage of writing you’re at.

Do you have a book, some poetry, or a short story you have always wanted to release onto paper? The workshop will feature writing prompts, journaling tips and an appreciation of our natural surroundings as well as ways to protect your mental health as an author.

Relax and enjoy some delicious, locally sourced food and drink as the price includes all workshops, lunch, and hot and cold drinks during the day. Discount available for group bookings of up to five.