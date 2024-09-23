"Britain’s Boogie Woogie Queen" Jean Martyn plays Middleton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dubbed “Britain’s Boogie Woogie Queen”, Jean Martyn heads to West Sussex for a concert at Bognor MelodyTimes, where everyone is welcome to come and join the friendly atmosphere.

Jean is appearing at the Jubilee Hall, Middleton-On-Sea, PO22 7SR, at 2.15pm on Sunday, September 29, with admission £10, including a tea or coffee in the interval. For more information, call Dave Braithwaite on 07925 383744 or visit www.melodytimes.co.uk.

A Jean Martyn concert is always a cheery afternoon, full of joyous music, show music, marches, beautiful ballads and popular light classics, she promises.

“I was on Britain's Got Talent in 2011 and it was brilliant. It was something that I had been watching on TV but it was my late husband that entered me for it. I didn't know. He didn't tell me. He just gave me an email that he had received and he told me ‘This is what you are going to be doing next week!’ And I was delighted. I was chosen for the show out of 68,000 entries. Because it's an entertainment show they like to have variety in the acts and they hadn't had anyone playing boogie woogie on there before. I took my piano with me when I did the first audition and I did a boogie woogie version of Good King Wenceslas.

Jean Martyn (contributed pic)

"The lady producer said ‘There is more to you than meets the eye’ and I told her that I played the organ as well and I played the organ at the next audition and after that I went straight into the final.

“I wasn't number one but I was in the final ten, and 16 million people were watching me in the final. That was scary especially when you have got the red lights saying ‘You are going home, you are going home.’ And then I had a play-off. The other one was a magician but anyway of the two they chose me.”

And inevitably life changed. Jean went on the Britain's Got Talent tour: “We played all the major arenas the length and breath of the UK. I played at Wembley and at the Edinburgh Playhouse. We did Cardiff and Nottingham and Aberdeen and Manchester. We did 22 nights with just two nights off. It was fabulous. People were queuing around the arenas and they wanted me to sign their arms and were thrusting bits of paper in my face to sign. It was very enjoyable. We had the same pattern every night so I always knew exactly what was going on. It was wonderful.”

Sadly Jean’s mother died during the tour: “I was told just as I was about to go on. My son texted me. I knew that she was poorly, but my dad said ‘Go back (on tour). You have been on TV and you can't let these people down.’”

And when the show’s host in front of the audience asked her what had happened, Jean told him: “And 30,000 people in the audience went silent and then they all stood up. It was so emotional.”

And then Jean gave one of the performances of her life. A further boost came during Covid when, living in Holland, she live-streamed every day for 18 months: “I became very well-known and had followers around the world.”