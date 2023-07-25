NationalWorldTV
Britain's largest prairie garden to host Plant Fairs Roadshow's autumn show in September

Britain’s largest prairie garden will host the Plant Fairs Roadshow's autumn show on the September 3 this year.
By Vikki RimmerContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

The stunning eight acre garden at Morlands Farm, which opened to the public in 2009, was designed and planted by Paul and Pauline McBrides on their family farm near Henfield in West Sussex. Over 35,000 plants encourage visitors to explore the network of pathways that wind through huge borders. The Plant Fairs Roadshow (PFR) will set up their award-winning plant stands among the naturalistic planting. The team have had a busy year with events across the south east including a week in the Floral Marquee at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Chair of the PFR, Colin Moat says: "We are looking forward to the second visit in 2023 to this impressive and unique Sussex garden. As always, the stalls will be set amongst the extensive plantings of the 8 acre garden which is perfectly suited to holding such large events. An ideal time to come and see the late summer splendour of this garden - visitors can also enjoy a lovely tea shop in the grounds - it's a perfect early autumn treat!"

Chelsea exhibitors from this year and past years will include Rob and Rosy Hardy of Hardy's Cottage Plants, Fleur de Lys, The No Name Nursery, Pelham Plants, Plantbase, Pineview Plants and Edulis. Nurseries of specialist note will also include Clare's Chillies, Rose Cottage Plants, Charleshurst Farm Nursery, Beaver Plants, Copton Ash, Riverside Bulbs, Southon Plants, Zophian Plants and Phoenix Perennials.DETAILS:Sunday 3rd September, Sussex Prairie Gardens 12 - 5pm. £10 entryMorlands Farm, Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield, West Sussex. BN5 9AT01273 495902www.sussexprairies.co.uk Click here to book tickets

