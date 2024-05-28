British Music Hall Society offers Eastbourne day of nostagia

Anita Harris (contributed pic)

The British Music Hall Society is offering a Day By The Sea at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, June 1.

Day By The Sea organiser Geoff Bowden said: “This unique all-day event, running from 10.30am until 6.30pm, has become a popular summer attraction in the resort and returns to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on June 1 for its eighth annual celebration of music hall and variety with a heady mix of music, comedy, song, interviews and archive film footage.

“Joining us at Day By The Sea this year will be actress Dame Maureen Lipman who has appeared with the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare companies; starred many times in the West End including as Joyce Grenfell in Re Joyce; starred in the series Agony on TV and can be seen at the moment as Evelyn in Coronation Street. She recently received rave reviews in London for her one-woman play Rose. Maureen will be interviewed on stage at the Hippodrome by Edward Thomas.

“Also appearing will be the ageless 60s singer Anita Harris; Jan Hunt, ‘the Queen of Music Hall’; Britain’s Got Talent successes Steve Royle and Mandy Muden and comedy magicians The Great Desmondo and Cherry. The Society will also welcome our new president Su Pollard, who of course will always be remembered for her role of chalet maid Peggy in Hi-de-Hi.

“Tickets are £35 for the day. Your seat is reserved but you can come and go during the day as you please although it is safe to say that 90 per cent of the audience stay for everything!”

Tickets are available from the Hippodrome box office: 01323 802020 or online at https://royalhippodrome.com/

“In 1963, as the beautiful old theatres of the Victorian era were being demolished, our intrepid founders Gerald Glover and Ray Mackender decided to act to safeguard the heritage of popular entertainment that was being destroyed along with the buildings.