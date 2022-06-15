Broadbridge Heath FC hope to bring local community together at relaunched venue

Whilst the Bears will continue to push forward with its footballing agenda from the club and facilities, the SCFL Premier club have now opened this space up to the wider community as The Venue.

The Venue, and the football club, is ideally located in Broadbridge Heath next to Tesco and The Bridge Leisure Centre giving people easy access from the A24, and also situated in the village of Broadbridge Heath as well as between Wickhurst Green and Highwood. It’s a fantastic local community space and we want residents near and far to make use of the great venue we have.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March 2022, Heath appointed Helen Kowalkowski as the club’s community and events coordinator. Helen joins the team with a wealth of knowledge in booking and planning events with a five-star hotel background. She is already driving The Venue forward with future events and everyone is all really excited to see where The Venue goes from here.

Broadbridge Heath Football Club is excited to share its new venture, The Venue at BBH FC

The Venue is available to hire seven days a week for anything from birthday parties, special occasions, meetings and events.

As well as being used for private bookings, The Venue also has a number of public events in the calendar.

Kicking things off in June is The Venue’s Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 25. The Venue are inviting the community to join them between 12pm and 5pm for a BBQ, drinks, family fun activities and live music with Brent Yeomans.

The Venue’s website calendar is constantly being updated with all these news events which they are so excited to share with you – please keep an eye on their website and Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Whilst the Bears will continue to push forward with its footballing agenda from the club and facilities, the SCFL Premier club have now opened this space up to the wider community as The Venue