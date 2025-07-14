Here’s everything you need to know, as Broadwater’s Big Day Out returns for another year.

Broadwater’s Big Day Out will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, July 19 – on Broadwater Green and at Worthing Fire Station.

An event spokesman – on behalf of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Broadwater Carnival Society – said: “We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open Day.

"This popular and well attended event brings the community together, supports local businesses, promotes fire safety and provides much needed funds to local charities as well as the Fire Fighters Charity.

Worthing Fire Station's open day in 2024 raised a record £12,600. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This year’s chosen charities are Chanctonbury Community Play Scheme (CCPS), Seaside Hospital Radio, West Sussex Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Last year saw a record fundraising total of £12,500 for the chosen charities.

"Let’s see if we can do the same this year for such deserving causes,” the spokesman added.

"We will have lots of stalls, children’s rides, comic characters, arena events, fire safety demonstrations, food and drink, entertainment, activities, a raffle and classic cars and bikes on show.”

Ann Barlow, chairman of Broadwater Carnival Society, said the money raised makes a ‘positive difference in people’s lives within our community’.

She added: “We are looking forward to seeing you at this great, fun, community event.”

Mark Cooper, commander of Worthing Fire Station, said: “All the teams at Worthing Fire Station are once again looking forward to co-hosting the Broadwater Carnival and will be welcoming everyone to come and experience a fun and educational day out whilst supporting some great local charities. Look forward to seeing you all there.”

Interested attendees are encouraged to look at the Broadwater Carnival Society Facebook page and website for details of the event timings on the day. QR codes will also be available before and on the day to access the timings.

The event spokesman added: “Don’t forget to bring both cash and card as we are limited for cash machine choices in the local vicinity and not all vendors will be able to offer both payment methods.

“Please note road closures will be in place on the day around the event. Please plan your travel in advance.”

For general enquiries, stall bookings, sponsorship, volunteering, raffle donations and SEN pre-bookings, email the team at [email protected].