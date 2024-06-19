Brothers offer summer concert for the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brothers Matthew and Edward Cooke combine for a summer afternoon of piano and organ duets for the Festival of Chichester.

​They will perform together for the first time in something like 15 years on Sunday, June 30 at 3pm, promising a varied programme to include Fingal’s Cave by Mendelssohn, Petite Suite by Debussy, Capriol Suite by Warlock, an organ duet by Chichester composer John Marsh and an engaging suite for piano and organ by Denis Bedard. No tickets are required for the free concert. There will be a retiring collection for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Tea and cake will be served after the concert which will last around an hour.

“It's the first time we have performed together for the Festival,” says Edward. “And I think the last time was 15 years ago at the Oxmarket. We did some Brahms and some Dvorak, the old chestnuts of the piano duet repertoire but we certainly haven't performed together for a while. Matthew is a professional musician. He teaches piano and organ in lots of local schools and I am busy with my career as a family lawyer and mediator. I love my music but I've not had as much time as I would have liked to perform in the last few years.”

There was a moment perhaps when Edward could have taken up music professionally: “Back in our teens we were keen musicians and I was an organ scholar at university and also sang a lot and I did think about a career as a singer but Matthew (who is three years older) was already established as a musician and the feeling was that one musician in the family was probably enough!”

Brothers Matthew and Edward Cooke (contributed pic)

And Edward, who is also a key sponsor and supporter of the Festival of Chichester, is happy that things went that way: “I have every respect for musicians but my brother's work is predominantly teaching and I don't think I would have had the patience to have done the teaching. It just wouldn't have been for me but I love having it as a hobby. It gives me so many things. It's the immersive nature of music and the fact that you can completely switch off from the pressures of the day job and from life in general. You're completely absorbed in something, and that is just wonderful. And I just find it such fun to be able to perform as well. It is lovely to be able to do something to a reasonably high standard and to be able to entertain people without having the pressure of having to do it for a living. You need to put in time to practise. You can't just pitch up if you are not practising but once you have put in the time then you are straight into that world and you are on a different level.

“My brother and I go back a long way performing together. We started performing piano duets when I was seven or eight and he was ten or 11 so we’ve been playing together for more than 40 years. I think I was probably the annoying younger brother and I probably considered him the annoying older brother and I suspect we were forced to do it by my mother but now it is lovely to be doing it absolutely for pleasure. It's a great thing to be able to share.”