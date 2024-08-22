Busy month of art and exhibitions at Worthing's Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

September offers a busy month of upcoming exhibitions and events taking place at Colonnade House, the Worthing Borough Council-owned gallery and studios in the heart of the town.

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Colonnade House is a hub for what's happening in Worthing and we look forward to growing bigger and better this year.

“As the summer holidays are now behind us, September brings a new start, and we have just the thing to get you back into the swing of things. Our Professional Development Week is back, offering workshops, artists talks and more designed to help you connect with local creatives, share skills and learn something new.

“Gary Thomas joins us in the gallery with his multiscreen installation that shares his experience of being a carer to his mother. Rikki Tarascas and Graham Allum will be delving into the absurd with their exhibition of paintings and performance. Wendy Palmer is joining us for her first solo exhibition Hinterland: Here and There. Bringing the month to a close we have Melissa Graham sharing her creative process in her exhibition Moments in Clay.”

Wendy Palmer: Hinterland, here and there

Professional Development Week, September 2-8: “For our September 2024 Professional Development Week we’re shining a light on local creatives and the projects that received a grant from this year’s round of Creative Commissions. We’ll be hosting a whole week of workshops, artist talks and more designed to inspire and share skills.”

Lost Memories, September 3-8: “Lost Memories is making its way to Colonnade House. A multi-screen installation by screenwriter Gary Thomas. Combining documentary footage and dramatised scenes, Gary will be sharing his experience of being a carer to his mother who had Alzehimer’s Disease.”

The Brush-men present: 100 Years of Attitude & the Stains of Time, September 10-22: “Long-time collaborators Rikki Tarascas and Graham Allum are coming together once again for their joint exhibition in the gallery. Drawing on experiences from their past and present, they’re delving deep into absurd and fantastic worlds with their paintings and performance.”

Wendy Palmer: Hinterland: Here and There, September 24-29: “The memory of a place and the mark of a moment are what Wendy Palmer will be exploring in her first solo exhibition. Hinterland is a celebration of bold images, colour and mark-making with different materials.”

Melissa Graham: Moments in Clay, September 24-29: “Moments in Clay shares Melissa Graham’s relationship between throwing and sculpting, which is a crucial part of her creative process as well as a crucial part in making her dynamic forms.”

First comes Never Cease to Throw Rocks by Sarah Trowsdale from August 27-September 1: “Since Sarah Trowsdale’s work in progress exhibition in February, she has brought together new and established textile techniques to construct a series of quilted pieces for her solo exhibition. In Never Cease to Throw Rocks, Sarah aims to bring forgotten women to life through her dynamic art quilts.”