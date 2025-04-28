Butlin's in Bognor Regis brings back £1 day passes for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Due to popular demand, day passes for kids are being brought back at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis.

Day visits offer families with tots the perfect day out at an affordable price.

For £1, on selected dates in April and May, lively tots can be entertained all day by the incredible activities and live shows included in day passes. Up to four children aged two to 14 can visit for £1 each with one full paying adult pass, starting from £19**.

The Bognor Regis resort is open to day visitors from 10am to 8pm. There’s a packed schedule of live shows throughout the day in the Skyline Pavilion, all included in the price of a day visit.

Kids can dance with Peppa Pig in Peppa Pig’s Dance Party or come face-to-face with pre-historic predators at the brand-new Dino Expo, with the chance for young explorers to snap a selfie.

Dive head-first into the Splash Waterworld pools, included in the price of day passes. Overflowing with rides, slides and flumes, as well as a dedicated tots pool, these can all be enjoyed during guests’ two-hour swim slot. Unlimited fairground rides are also included, with a whole host of family favourite rides, and tots-sized fairground rides at the Little Stars Fairground.

There’s plenty of activities to get stuck into if the shows, pool and fairground weren’t enough.

Day visitors can bounce, climb and play in the new, 3,000 square feet Skyline Gang Soft Play. At eight metres high, the incredible space is filled across four storeys with climbing challenges, slides, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a multi-sensory space for babies.

Kids' day passes aren’t the only thing that’s £1 at Butlin’s. For the same incredible price, kids can enjoy a delicious meal from the kids’ menu. This amazing deal is available daily from 12 to 3pm in selected restaurants on resort..

These action-packed day passes can be pre-booked online at www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits

All the excitement on offer at Butlin’s doesn’t need to be squeezed into one day, guests can extend their visit with a four-night Showtime Term-Time Midweek break, with breaks from £123 (£31 pp).

Enjoy a jam-packed four-day schedule of live shows and entertainment, with access to all venues. The incredible shows include the new all-year-round pantomime Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends, the showstopping Animals and Mythical Beasts and The Butlin’s Party Show hosted by Mister Maker.

Kids can swim all day at the Splash Waterworld pools, with free flow access included in the price of a break alongside unlimited fairground rides and a range of free activities.

To book a break, please visit www.butlins.com/breaks/showtime-breaks/showtime-midweek