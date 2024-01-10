Care home in Chichester appeals to locals for special event

A care home in Chichester is calling on local people to take part in a national conversation to learn more about dementia.

Chichester Grange is hosting a community event to get people talking about dementia.

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event on Wednesday 24th January, from 2pm-4pm. This is as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss, something Care UK is looking to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Understanding Dementia’ session at Chichester Grange is to be led by expert Dr Nori Graham who is also the Vice President and former Chairman of the National Alzheimer's Society of England and Alzheimer's Disease International.

Most Popular

In addition to the event, the Chichester community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange said: “Dementia affects millions of lives every year, not just those diagnosed but also their families and friends. Here at Chichester Grange, we recognise the importance and value of talking to one another.

"Whether that’s from sharing advice or concerns, seeking support, or sometimes simply having someone there to listen. The Big Dementia Conversation offers the perfect opportunity for families to come together, learn from the experts, and find comfort in those in a similar position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad