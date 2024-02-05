Cats Protection, Horsham & District Branch fundraising event
Fundraising event to be held on Saturday 17th February at Roffey Millenium Hall, Horsham from 1-3pm.
Our next event is at Roffey Millenium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT on Saturday 17th February from 1-3pm.
There will be delicious home-made cakes, chutneys & jams, a small tombola, bric-a-brac items, cat baskets, beds & toys, CP branded items and gifts, refreshments with home-made cake slices and savouries, plus an Info table.
Free admission but donations warmly received, cat food / litter also appreciated.
Hope to see you there.