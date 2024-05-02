Celebrate 45 years of Sussex Longdogs at Broad Farm, Hellingly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Event Highlights:

BBQ & Sleekhounds Stall: Enjoy delicious BBQ treats whilst browsing through a variety of products for greyhounds, whippets, and lurchers at the Sleekhounds stall. From muzzles to muscle rubs, find everything you need!

Photo Booth: Capture fun memories with friends, family, and furry companions at the photo booth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful Ride

Book Launch: Get your hands on the newly produced book about the Sussex Longdogs. For every sale, a donation will be made to the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, along with a contribution from Sussex Longdogs.

Fun and Prizes:

Participate in the raffle for a chance to win luxurious velvet jackets, exquisite wine, trophies, and more! All proceeds from the raffle will go to support Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust.

Making a Difference:

45 Years of Sussex Longdogs at Broad Farm.

By attending this event, you're not only enjoying a fantastic day out but also making a meaningful impact. All funds raised will directly support Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust in providing food, medical care, and shelter for greyhounds as they await adoption. Your support helps make their journey to finding a loving home as comfortable as possible.

Don't Miss Out!

This promises to be an unforgettable day celebrating the incredible journey of Sussex Longdogs over the past 45 years. Whether you're a long-time greyhound enthusiast or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this event is not to be missed!

For More Information:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about the greyhounds available for adoption and how they can change your life for the better, visit our website today: www.brightonrgt.org.uk.

Event Details:

Date: 05/05/24

Time: Booking is available from 10:00am to 10:30am.

Location: Broad Farm, Hellingly, A267, Heathfield Road, BN27 4DU