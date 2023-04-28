Celebrate National Walking Month in May with this collection of West Sussex walks with photos and videos to guide you
Walking is a great way to improve physical and mental health and what better way to celebrate National Walking Month in May than this collection of West Sussex walks with photos and videos to guide you. The series was launched by me, Elaine Hammond, in January to share my love of the Sussex countryside.
So far this year, I have walked in snow, in mud, in sunshine and in showers but always with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. Most of my walks are accessible by bus, as that is my preferred mode of transport. Here is my collection so far:
The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel
Bluebell walk to America Wood in Ashington and Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate, with view over the South Downs north of Worthing