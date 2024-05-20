Celebrate Sewing Machine Awareness Day with Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond!

By Shelley FeldmanContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 16:28 BST
Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond invites the community to join us for a free event in celebration of Sewing Machine Awareness Day. This special event will be held on 14th June from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Community Info Hub, Town Hall, Hastings.

A Free, drop in event

  • Never used a machine before? This workshop is for you!

  • Got a machine at home and can't thread it? This workshop is for you

  • We will talk you though the basics and get you on a machine and sewing a little pouch to take home with you.

  • Love it and don't want to stop? You can borrow a Hastings Library of Things machine for a longer term project.

Come and discover the joy of sewing, meet like-minded individuals, and enhance your skills in a supportive and friendly environment.

Sewing Machine Day

Details:

  • Date: 14th June 2024

  • Time: 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

  • Location: Town Hall, Hastings

Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond is part of Umbrella Sussex, a community project. We share skills that help people keep their things working longer and out of landfill.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at https://umbrellasussex.org.uk/news/

Join us on 14th June and become part of a vibrant sewing community!

