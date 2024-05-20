Celebrate Sewing Machine Awareness Day with Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond invites the community to join us for a free event in celebration of Sewing Machine Awareness Day. This special event will be held on 14th June from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Community Info Hub, Town Hall, Hastings.

A Free, drop in event

Never used a machine before? This workshop is for you!

Got a machine at home and can't thread it? This workshop is for you

We will talk you though the basics and get you on a machine and sewing a little pouch to take home with you.

Love it and don't want to stop? You can borrow a Hastings Library of Things machine for a longer term project.

Come and discover the joy of sewing, meet like-minded individuals, and enhance your skills in a supportive and friendly environment.

Details:

Date: 14th June 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Location: Town Hall, Hastings

Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond is part of Umbrella Sussex, a community project. We share skills that help people keep their things working longer and out of landfill.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at https://umbrellasussex.org.uk/news/