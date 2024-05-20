Celebrate Sewing Machine Awareness Day with Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond!
A Free, drop in event
Never used a machine before? This workshop is for you!
Got a machine at home and can't thread it? This workshop is for you
We will talk you though the basics and get you on a machine and sewing a little pouch to take home with you.
Love it and don't want to stop? You can borrow a Hastings Library of Things machine for a longer term project.
Come and discover the joy of sewing, meet like-minded individuals, and enhance your skills in a supportive and friendly environment.
Details:
Date: 14th June 2024
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Location: Town Hall, Hastings
Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond is part of Umbrella Sussex, a community project. We share skills that help people keep their things working longer and out of landfill.
For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at https://umbrellasussex.org.uk/news/
Join us on 14th June and become part of a vibrant sewing community!