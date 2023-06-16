NationalWorldTV
Celebrate Sussex Day with a walk to see some of the views Sussex has to offer

Today is Sussex Day and the sun is shining, so what better way to celebrate than packing a picnic and heading out with the family? Sussex Day is held on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the county.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:43 BST

With the South Downs National Park spreading right across Sussex as far as Eastbourne in the east, there are plenty of places to walk to enjoy the wonderful views on offer in our county. I launched a series of walks in January with photos and video to guide you and here some of my favourite views.

Cissbury Ring is an absolute favourite spot on the South Downs for so many people. Search for West Sussex walks: Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise, with photos and video to guide you

1. Walk to Cissbury Ring

Cissbury Ring is an absolute favourite spot on the South Downs for so many people. Search for West Sussex walks: Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise, with photos and video to guide you Photo: Elaine Hammond

It is so wonderful to be able to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs and soak up the scenery. This hidden nook is my favourite spot on Highdown Hill. Search for West Sussex walks: Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway

2. Walk to Highdown Hill

It is so wonderful to be able to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs and soak up the scenery. This hidden nook is my favourite spot on Highdown Hill. Search for West Sussex walks: Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway Photo: Elaine Hammond

This magical holloway and incredible views over Chichester Harbour feature on my walk up to Halnaker Windmill. Search for The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel

3. Walk to Halnaker Hill on the Windmill Trail

This magical holloway and incredible views over Chichester Harbour feature on my walk up to Halnaker Windmill. Search for The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel Photo: Elaine Hammond

I've always thought the view from the hill at Mill Hanger should inspire poetry. Search for West Sussex walks: Swanbourne Lake – Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) – Historic Arundel

4. Walk in Arundel Park

I've always thought the view from the hill at Mill Hanger should inspire poetry. Search for West Sussex walks: Swanbourne Lake – Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) – Historic Arundel Photo: Elaine Hammond

