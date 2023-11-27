Celebrated children's author joins ​​Canine Partners for Christmas carol service at Arundel Cathedral

​​Canine Partners has announced that celebrated children's author Julia Donaldson will be attending its Christmas carol service at Arundel Cathedral this year.

Readings from children's author Julia Donaldson will be part of the service at Arundel Cathedral. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

The Midhurst-based national charity said the service was a hugely-exciting event designed to bring people together to celebrate the festive period and sing classic carols.

Julia Donaldson, author of the beloved children's book The Gruffalo, will be among those attending at Arundel Cathedral on Thursday, December 14, and she will be giving some readings.

There will also be the opportunity to meet assistance dogs, talk to beneficiaries and watch a dog demonstration, which will show how these amazing dogs can assist someone with a disability to live independently and improve their quality of life.

Ali Sole, who joined as Canine Partners’ community fundraiser for the south this year, said: "Events like our Christmas carol service are vital in raising funds for our charity and awareness of the life-transforming work we do.

"By attending this fabulously festive event, you’ll be helping us to train and provide more assistance dogs to disabled people sooner and for the rest of their lives.”

