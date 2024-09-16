Celebrating 150 years of the Hunter Pipe Organ in Chichester
Organist Charles Gauntlett said: “St Paul's Church, Chichester, is lucky to have a pipe organ that has just turned 150 years old. It was an early work of Alfred Hunter and it was opened in August 1874. It is still very much in its original form so is of national historical significance. “A celebratory concert will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 4pm. Six organists from St Paul's Church will be playing – Edward Cooke, Charles Gauntlett, Rev'd Roger Hagon, Barry Newton, Martin Phillips and Martin Ridley. A wide range of music will be played, including works by JS Bach, Buxtehude, Haydn, Stanford and Chuckerbutty. The concert will begin at 4pm and will last just under an hour. After the concert, tea, coffee and cake will be available in the parish centre. There is no charge for the concert, but donations for the church will be welcome.
“Limited car parking is available at the Church, at Churchside off the Northgate Roundabout and a larger car park is nearby, at Northgate. The 60 bus stops nearby, on Broyle Road.”
