"Celebrating a beautiful life” cut tragically short - East Sussex festival

Jacko with his mother Kathryn Flett (contributed pic)

Mica Paris, Nerina Pallot, Songer, Erin Bloomer, Jack Valero, Theo Sawyer, Jon Carter and Steve Furst will be among the performers in Bexhill-on-Sea “celebrating a beautiful life” at Jackofest, a one-day summer festival by the sea on July 27.

It will be in memory of Jackson Peacock, Jacko to his mates who died after an accidental fall on Hastings seafront.

Jacko looked forward to turning 22 in 2024, the year his mother, the journalist Kathryn Flett, and brother would celebrate their 60th and 18th birthdays. Collectively adding up to 100, the trio planned a big summer centenary party.

Having celebrated his 21st in Barcelona surrounded by friends, describing it as ‘the best week of my life’, Jacko loved every minute of what turned out to be his last summer. Tragically, he died in an accident on 20 September 2023. Jackofest will celebrate his life.

Spokeswoman Lisa Baker explains: “JackoFest grew, phoenix-like, from the embers of the centenary party and features an exciting, eclectic line-up reflecting his broad taste in music. The festival takes place in the beautiful surroundings of Bexhill-on-Sea’s famed De La Warr Pavilion, the day before what would have been Jacko’s 22nd birthday.

“Nerina Pallot, signed to Polydor Records, gained acclaim with her 2006 LP Fires, likened to Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple, and Tori Amos. Hits like Everybody's Gone to War and Sophia earned her Brit and Ivor Novello nominations. Her latest album, Stay Lucky, delves into human vulnerability. Notably, she contributed vocals to Amazon's Modern Love and her rendition of Love Will Tear Us Apart featured on BBC/RTE's Normal People. In April 2024, she sold out a show at The London Palladium and released a remastered edition of Fires.

“Songer, the Reading-based rapper, achieved critical acclaim with his third album Skala in 2023. His ongoing The Prince of Therapy tour culminates with a performance at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum in April.

“Erin Bloomer, the 22-year-old half-Irish, half-English pop sensation, made waves with her debut single Right Love, Wrong Time in 2017, showcasing her distinctive vocals. Her break-up anthem gained a million views, charted on Spotify's viral chart, and hit number 25 on iTunes upon release. Her 2020 debut EP, Cherrygirl3101, led to collaborations with producers Imanbek and Rasster, amassing over 170 million streams for their SAD XXX remix. London-born and Brighton-based, Jack Valero fuses classic old-school British song writing and a timeless American rock sound. Jack’s debut EP won airplay from Radio X, Amazing Radio and XS Manchester and 2024 sees the release of his second EP, Modern Sky.

“New-Zealand born and raised, now London-based, Theo Sawyer is a musician and producer with a dynamic sound pairing modern po-rock and alternative soundscapes with honest, emotionally intelligent lyrics and storytelling. Jon Carter rose to prominence with hits like The Dollar and Blow The Whole Joint Up under Monkey Mafia.”

Lisa added: “Whether or not you knew him, you’re invited to join Jacko’s family and friends at East Sussex’s De La Warr Pavilion, to celebrate his beautiful life the way he would have loved while raising funds for charities helping bereaved parents and siblings.”