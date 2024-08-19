Celebrating Eastbourne - new book explores the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating Eastbourne takes a new look at the town in a new book by Kevin Gordon.

Published by Amberley, it is priced £15.99 and available online and also at Waterstones, WH Smiths and Eastbourne Tourist Centre.

Kevin, aged 66, who lives in Old Town, Eastbourne, said: “I was born in Eastbourne and have always enjoyed discovering more about its heritage, its buildings and its people.

"The story of its development from a fishing village to a smart prosperous town and an internationally renowned resort is fascinating.

Kevin Gordon (contributed pic)

"In this book I have tried to fit the whole history of Eastbourne into one chapter! Another chapter relates to Eastbourne reviews, mainly very positive although Spike Milligan was not impressed saying ‘Eastbourne and excitement are foreign to each other!’

“The book has a chapter about our ancient parish church with its medieval graffiti and Devonshire Park which is 150 years old this year. It started as a croquet lawn and has become the home of international tennis tournaments. I have written about the coming of electricity and motor cars and how Eastbourne once connected Europe with America via undersea cables.

"This is one of a number of books I have written on the history of the town. This book will interest not only newcomers and visitors to Eastbourne but also long-term residents.”

Kevin, who has a Sussex history website at www.sussexhistory.net, added: “I have written about a dozen books about local history in the Eastbourne and Seaford areas.

“These include Secret Eastbourne and Secret Seaford, a book about Seaford and Eastbourne in the Great War and also a book about the local photographs of Historic England.

"My last book Bessie’s Eastbourne was about the Eastbourne diaries, photographs and drawings by my grandmother Bessie.

"I wrote a weekly history column for the Sussex Express for over eight years. I have also written articles about the early police force.

"I was a regular speaker at Women’s Institute’s and History Societies across Sussex,” Kevin added.