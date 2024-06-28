Celebrating The Lyrical Euphonium at the Festival of Chichester
The concert showcases his award-winning album. The recital with Rachel Fryer will include works by Hummel and Cecilia McDowall. Tickets £12, students/children £5 from the Festival of Chichester box office.
Martin said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Festival of Chichester for a charity euphonium recital accompanied by the excellent Rachel Fryer, raising much-needed funds for the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre at Sidlesham. I am also thrilled and humbled that my Lyrical Euphonium album has been featured on BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4 and all digital channels including over a million streams on Spotify.
“Our programme includes works by Capuzzi, Strauss, Cecilia McDowall, Andy Scott and Hummel. I am also playing a very rapid Greek dance alongside some show tunes that will feature a cat theme! As you will see, it is a programme that will appeal to many and we have Rachel playing a couple of solo items as well by Gershwin and Madeleine Dring. I would love to see you there on Sunday 30th June at 7pm at Christ Church, Chichester and raise a significant amount of money for a terrific cause!”
