Celebrating The Lyrical Euphonium at the Festival of Chichester

Martin Smith celebrates The Lyrical Euphonium in a special concert for the Festival of Chichester at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1SW on Sunday, June 30 at 7pm.

The concert showcases his award-winning album. The recital with Rachel Fryer will include works by Hummel and Cecilia McDowall. Tickets £12, students/children £5 from the Festival of Chichester box office.

Martin said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Festival of Chichester for a charity euphonium recital accompanied by the excellent Rachel Fryer, raising much-needed funds for the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre at Sidlesham. I am also thrilled and humbled that my Lyrical Euphonium album has been featured on BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4 and all digital channels including over a million streams on Spotify.

