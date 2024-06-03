Celebrating Volunteers’ Week at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Weald & Downland Living Museum will be marking Volunteers’ Week 2024 by shining a spotlight on a selection of their volunteers, all of which form the heart and soul of the Museum.

The Museum currently has more than 320 volunteers and from 2023-2024 they gave over 32,000 hours of their time.

Volunteers’ Week runs from June 3 to 9 and this year the Museum is honouring the dedication and invaluable contributions of its volunteers by inviting them to share their stories.

Among the many stories of commitment and passion is that of Nick Wedlock, a long-serving volunteer whose transition from a professional engineer to a dedicated Museum volunteer embodies the spirit of the week.

Nick has generously shared his experiences and reflections of working at the Museum's forge and mill, offering a glimpse into the impact volunteering has had on his life and the community.

Nick said: “I work two days in the forge and a day in the mill. I enjoy working in the forge the most, but a lot of the enjoyment is around meeting people. This is my social contact; I suppose you could call it. It has made a huge difference to me."

Diana Zeuner has been volunteering at the Museum for over 50 years, she said: “I have been volunteering at the Museum in many different ways since I was 18, when I met the Museum’s founder, Roy Armstrong, who was very good at inspiring people to help.

"The Museum was one of the first independents to introduce volunteers in the early 1970s and was a pioneer of volunteer training and development. In fact, all those whose inspiration led to the founding and development of the Museum in the first years, including trustees, were actually volunteers!”

The Weald & Downland Living Museum extends a heartfelt thank you to all their volunteers for their tireless efforts and dedication. This Volunteers’ Week 2024 is an opportunity to recognise the difference volunteers make and to inspire others to explore how they too can contribute to the legacy of the Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Benefits of volunteering at the Museum include free entry for all volunteers and immediate family members, a monthly newsletter and an annual party to say thank you to everyone for their hard work and support.