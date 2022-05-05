Charity 1940s weekend event to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The event, which will be raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Dystonia UK will be held at the Castle Inn, Pevensey Bay, over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The event was originally scheduled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day but it had to be put back due to the pandemic.

Event organiser Mick Holman, who has previously been behind similar event at the British Queen in Willingdon, said he was pleased to be able to finally run the charity event and celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee at the same time.

Organiser Michael Holman previously ran events at the British Queen in Willingdon

There will be live music, 1940s fashion shows and food and drink. Easy Living Company will display period machinery and dress at the event.

It will start on Thursday, June 2 at 1pm with an afternoon picnic in the garden but the grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 12.25pm. This will be followed by a 1066 pipes and drums parade before the barbecue opens at 1pm.

Music, and entertainment will take place throughout the day and a grand charity auction. The fun continues on Sunday, June 5 with a similar line-up to include a quiz night at 7.30pm.

Call Mick on 07411321916 for more information.