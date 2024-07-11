Charity event in aid of Parkinson's UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MTA (My Theatre Company) and Parkinsons choir performing a fantastic show to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Every year we do two shows to raise money for different charities.

This time is our TEN YEAR show which is very special.

MTA show

We have raised thousands of pounds so far.

We would love everyone to come along and see.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/MmudumXHt3FFEAPB/