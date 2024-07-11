Charity event in aid of Parkinson's UK

By Kerry Hooper
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ten year charity show.Raising money for Parkinson's Uk.MTA students and the parkinsons choir perform an amazing show for charity.

MTA (My Theatre Company) and Parkinsons choir performing a fantastic show to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Every year we do two shows to raise money for different charities.

This time is our TEN YEAR show which is very special.

MTA showMTA show
MTA show

We have raised thousands of pounds so far.

We would love everyone to come along and see.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/MmudumXHt3FFEAPB/

Related topics:Parkinson's UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice