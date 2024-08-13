Charity Music Festival for St Wilfrid's Hospice taking place in Midhurst this August

All proceeds of the festival will be going to St Wilfrid's Hospice.

MavFest takes place on Saturday August 31 from 12 pm onwards at the Greyhound Pub in Midhurst.

There’s set to be many local bands playing, a raffle with prizes all donated by local businesses and more.

Raffle tickets are said to be will be available on the day but are also available now at The Greyhound.

Jess Houghton, one of the organisers set the festival set up following the death of her brother-in-law, who passed away from stomach cancer in 2023.

She said: "This event is deeply personal for us, especially since it’s in memory of my brother-in-law, Matt. It’s our way of honouring him and bringing the community together through music, which was such a big part of his life.

"Although this is the first year we’re doing it, we’re hopeful that it becomes an annual tradition. The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly supportive, and we’d want to keep it going if it’s a success."

"Matt lived for music, and being able to bring the local music community together to celebrate his life feels like the perfect way to remember him. It’s not just about Matt, though; it’s also about raising funds for St. Wilfred's Hospice, who provided amazing care in his final weeks."

They were truly fantastic. They treated Matt with dignity and respect and the last weeks of his life were in comfort. I can’t put into words how supportive and amazing they were. They made a particularly difficult situation a little bit easier because they treated Matt with so much care and dignity and respect,

"The festival is our way to remember Matt but also give back to this great charity.

"Matt was a brilliant musician with his love of drums and was in a number of local bands. He also appreciated a wide spectrum of music, so we felt music had to be at the centre of this fundraising event.”

The Greyhound Pub can be found at 223 Cocking Causeway, Midhurst, GU29 9QH. The venue is also set to be serving a barbeque on the day. All items are set to be £5.00 each, including a hog roast, beef burgers, vegan burgers, BBQ ribs, Lamb koftas, chips and loaded fries.