Charlotte returns to The Winter’s Tale for Worthing Shakespeare

Charlotte Touboulic makes her debut with Rainbow Shakespeare in Worthing’s Highdown Gardens, returning to the role of Hermione in The Winter’s Tale from Tuesday, July 16-Sunday July, 21, a role she first played at drama school.

Tickets are available through Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or wtm.uk or on the gate 90 minutes before each performance.

“This is my first time with them. The company put something on a casting website online. My parents are actually in the process of moving to the Worthing area at the moment so it felt like it was meant to be. They're moving from south London and they have found a place in North Lancing. They are retiring and wanting to get out of the big city and fancied the seaside. I think they are going to be very happy down here and enjoying all their hobbies plus it is going to be great holidays for me!”

Originally from south London, Charlotte currently lives in west London: “I went to drama school at the Drama Studio London in Ealing, and I graduated in 2021, the second year of the pandemic. The last year was very intense trying to squeeze a lot into the final year after a year on Zoom but I did feel very fortunate that I was able to do some live shows in the end. The first two terms we were in and out of lockdown pretty much all the time but it really does seem ages ago in some ways but so recent in others.”

Leontes (Ross Muir) accuses Hermion (Charlotte Youboulic) of adultery

Charlotte admits her career since then has had its ups and downs: “There are times when there is absolutely nothing but I'm quite lucky in that I enjoy my day job. I work at the Barbican Centre. I'm in front of house and box office and selling tickets and they are really great people there. They are so flexible. Most of the people there are performers and so everybody is very good at covering for everyone else when they have to.

“I've been very lucky to work with an Italian company that specialises in corporate films and so I flew out to Rome and Milan to film. They were lovely and they really gave you the time to explore the places and make the best of things. Until Christmas I hadn’t really done much theatre but then I had a run of panto and then I've been working on a theatre in education show about knife crime.”

As for Rainbow Shakespeare: “I have done a fair amount of research before I came down and just seeing what kind of shows they do and the fact that people come along with massive picnics and it really is a proper family fun thing and there's a real sense of community. Some of the actors have worked there in previous years and there's a lovely feeling of everyone being involved.

“I did The Winter's Tale in drama school. It was my Shakespeare show and I played Hermione at that time too. But it was a very cut version so it's nice now to be able to expand into the full version.

"But my brain goes ‘I know this line’ at the start of a monologue but then I realise that last time it didn't have the rest of the monologue so it can trip you up a bit!”