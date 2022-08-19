Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist designs spectacular festival to celebrating the completion of Lancing College Chapel

More than 120 arrangers from the Sussex Area of NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) gathered to transform the breathtaking interior of this iconic building with a display designed to lift everyone's spirits.

The festival is celebrating the completion of Lancing College Chapel and gives people the opportunity to enjoy the harmony created by nature and architecture in such a special setting.

Lady Emma Barnard, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, officially opened the festival on Wednesday. The festival runs until Sunday, August 21. Tickets are £15. Visit www.lancingcollege.co.uk to book.

